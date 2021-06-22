US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.22% to 20,200.65

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.22 percent to 20,200.65

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO​>, up 6.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 6.1%, and Trisura Group Ltd​ TSU.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Equinox Gold Corp​​ EQX.TO, down 3.9%, Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, down 3.8%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 133 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 210.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.68 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.79%, or $0.58, to $73.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.17%, or $0.13, to $75.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 22 at 21:03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

