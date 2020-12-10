CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.22% to 17,599.09

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.22 percent to 17,599.09

* Leading the index were Enerplus Corp <ERF.TO​>, up 9.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 8.1%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, higher by 7.1%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc​​ GOOS.TO, down 3.7%, Franco-Nevada Corp​ FNV.TO, down 3.6%, and Empire Company Ltd​ EMPa.TO, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 175.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.69 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.99%, or $1.36, to $46.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.09%, or $1.51, to $50.37 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.1% for the year.

