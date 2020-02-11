CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.21% to 17,777.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.21 percent to 17,777.11

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, up 5.7%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO, up 5.1%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 5.3%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 3.1%, and TMX Group Ltd VII.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.16 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.95 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.83%, or $0.41, to $49.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.73% , or $0.92, to $54.19 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.2% for the year.

