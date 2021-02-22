CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.2% to 18,422.24

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.20 percent to 18,422.24

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO​>, up 13.7%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, up 12.5%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, higher by 12.4%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.3%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 5.0%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 105 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 220.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.43 points, or 5.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.71 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.14%, or $2.45, to $61.69 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.69%, or $2.32, to $65.23 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.7% for the year.

