CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.20 percent to 17,945.11

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 6.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, up 5.3%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp​​ MEG.TO, down 5.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 4.5%, and TC Energy Corp​ TRP.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 81.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.50 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.31 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.52%, or $0.27, to $52.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.6%, or $0.33, to $54.77 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.