CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 19,564.12

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 6.0%, Toromont Industries Ltd​ TIH.TO, up 5.7%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 9.5%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, down 5.6%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd​ NXE.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 232.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.04 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.44 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.09%, or $0.06, to $65.99 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.16%, or $0.11, to $68.57 O/R

* The TSX is up 12.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 25 at 21:24 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.