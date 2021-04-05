CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.19% to 19,026.79

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 19,026.79

* Leading the index were Nexgen Energy Ltd <NXE.TO​>, up 10.3%, Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, up 9.5%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc​​ AT.TO, down 13.6%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 5.8%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, lower by 5.3%.

* On the TSX 128 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 214.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.96 points, or 2.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.44 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.33%, or $2.66, to $58.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.99%, or $2.59, to $62.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.