CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.18% to 17,966.47

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.18 percent to 17,966.47

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 20.5%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 20.5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 9.5%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 5.8%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 4.8%, and Boralex Inc​ BLX.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 117 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 217.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.58 points, or 2.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.41 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.3%, or $0.69, to $53.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.43%, or $0.24, to $56.3 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.1% for the year.

