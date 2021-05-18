CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 19,507.05

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 19,507.05

* Leading the index were Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO​>, up 8.1%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, up 6.3%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc​​ RBA.TO, down 2.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 2.7%, and Prairiesky Royalty Ltd​ PSK.TO, lower by 2.7%.

* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 24 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 203.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.35 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.27 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.48%, or $0.98, to $65.29 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.45%, or $1.01, to $68.45 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 18 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.