CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 19,507.05
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 19,507.05
* Leading the index were Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO>, up 8.1%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO, up 6.3%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 6%.
* Lagging shares were Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO, down 2.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 2.7%, and Prairiesky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO, lower by 2.7%.
* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 24 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 203.1 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.35 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.27 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.48%, or $0.98, to $65.29 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.45%, or $1.01, to $68.45 O/R
* The TSX is up 11.9% for the year.
This summary was machine generated May 18 at 21:03 GMT.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.