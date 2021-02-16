CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 18,492.50

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 18,492.50

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO​>, up 27.6%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 12.9%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 7.7%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.2%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, down 5.9%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ AEM.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 99 issues rose and 116 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 289.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.08 points, or 3.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.26 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.13%, or $0.67, to $60.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $63.41 O/R

* The TSX is up 6.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.