CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 17,623.88
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 17,623.88
* Leading the index were TransAlta Renewables Inc <RNW.TO>, up 6.5%, TransAlta Corp TA.TO, up 4.9%, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO, higher by 4.8%.
* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.0%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 4.7%, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, lower by 3.8%.
* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 96.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce CM.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.70 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.36 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.37%, or $0.18, to $48.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.2%, or $0.1, to $51.3 O/R
* The TSX is up 3.3% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut