CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 17,623.88

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 17,623.88

* Leading the index were TransAlta Renewables Inc <RNW.TO​>, up 6.5%, TransAlta Corp​ TA.TO, up 4.9%, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 5.0%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, down 4.7%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 96.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce CM.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.70 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.36 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.37%, or $0.18, to $48.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.2%, or $0.1, to $51.3 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.3% for the year.

