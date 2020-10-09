CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.17% to 16,562.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 16,562.81

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp <ELD.TO​>, up 10.1%, Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, up 9.1%, and Dundee Precious Metals Inc​ DPM.TO, higher by 9.1%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc​​ NFI.TO, down 4.9%, Celestica Inc​ CLS.TO, down 4.5%, and Air Canada​ AC.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 91 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 209.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.94 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.08 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.63%, or $0.67, to $40.52 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.38%, or $0.6, to $42.74 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.9% for the year.

