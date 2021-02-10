CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 18,438.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 18,438.73

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 14.3%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, higher by 11.2%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 12.5%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 6.1%, and Keyera Corp​ KEY.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.81 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.00 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.24%, or $0.14, to $58.5 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.28%, or $0.17, to $61.26 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.