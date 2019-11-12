US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 16,909.38

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 16,909.38

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 6.1%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, up 4.6%, and Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 9.1%, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 5.8%, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 117 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 230.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prairiesky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.28 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.29 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.09%, or $0.05, to $56.81 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.18% , or $0.11, to $62.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.1% for the year.

Most Popular