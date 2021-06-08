CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 20,065.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO​>, up 6.8%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, up 6.3%, and CAE Inc​ CAE.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp​​ TOY.TO, down 4.5%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc​ DPM.TO, down 3.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Bce Inc BCE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.60 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.30 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.16%, or $0.8, to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.95%, or $0.68, to $72.17 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 8 at 21:08 GMT.

