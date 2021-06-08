CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 20,065.92
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92
* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, up 6.8%, Air Canada AC.TO, up 6.3%, and CAE Inc CAE.TO, higher by 5%.
* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, down 4.5%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO, down 3.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, lower by 3.2%.
* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Bce Inc BCE.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.60 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.30 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.16%, or $0.8, to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.95%, or $0.68, to $72.17 O/R
* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.
This summary was machine generated June 8 at 21:08 GMT.
