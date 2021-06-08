US Markets
AC

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 20,065.92

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92. Leading the index were Real Matters, up 6.8%, Air Canada​, up 6.3%, and CAE, higher by 5%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 20,065.92

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO​>, up 6.8%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, up 6.3%, and CAE Inc​ CAE.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp​​ TOY.TO, down 4.5%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc​ DPM.TO, down 3.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Bce Inc BCE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.60 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.30 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.16%, or $0.8, to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.95%, or $0.68, to $72.17 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 8 at 21:08 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC CAE PAAS BB SU BCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular