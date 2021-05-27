US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 19,774.41

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,774.41. Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp, up 11.4%, Martinrea International Inc​ , up 5.6%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd​, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Barrick Gold Corp​​ ABX.TO, down 4.3%, ECN Capital Corp​ ECN.TO, down 3.2%, and CGI Inc​ GIBa.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 104 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 464.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.21 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.50 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.98%, or $0.65, to $66.86 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87%, or $0.6, to $69.47 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 27 at 21:03 GMT.

