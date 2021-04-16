CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 19,351.32
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,351.32
* Leading the index were goeasy Ltd <GSY.TO>, up 8.8%, Canfor Corp CFP.TO, up 7.1%, and Interfor Corp IFP.TO, higher by 5.7%.
* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 6.3%, Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, down 5.9%, and GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO, lower by 5.2%.
* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 35 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 237.7 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and Boralex Inc BLX.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.94 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.30 points, or 0.4%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.61%, or $0.39, to $63.07 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.36%, or $0.24, to $66.7 O/R
* The TSX is up 11% for the year.
This summary was machine generated April 16 at 21:03 GMT.
