CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 19,351.32

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,351.32

* Leading the index were goeasy Ltd <GSY.TO​>, up 8.8%, Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, up 7.1%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc​​ HBM.TO, down 6.3%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 5.9%, and GFL Environmental Inc​ GFL.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 35 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 237.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and Boralex Inc BLX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.94 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.30 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.61%, or $0.39, to $63.07 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.36%, or $0.24, to $66.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 11% for the year.

