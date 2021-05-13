US Markets
TRQ

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 19,135.81

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,135.81. Leading the index were Canadian Tire, up 10.6%, WSP Global, up 9.2%, and Sunopta, higher by 7.5%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,135.81

* Leading the index were Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd <CTCa.TO​>, up 10.6%, WSP Global Inc​ WSP.TO, up 9.2%, and Sunopta Inc​ SOY.TO, higher by 7.5%.

* Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd​​ TRQ.TO, down 18.5%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, down 17.0%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, lower by 10.3%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 97 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 239.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.80 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.42 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.47%, or $2.29, to $63.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.32%, or $2.3, to $67.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.8% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 13 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRQ AT PAAS ENB MFC SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular