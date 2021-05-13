CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 19,135.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 19,135.81

* Leading the index were Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd <CTCa.TO​>, up 10.6%, WSP Global Inc​ WSP.TO, up 9.2%, and Sunopta Inc​ SOY.TO, higher by 7.5%.

* Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd​​ TRQ.TO, down 18.5%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, down 17.0%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, lower by 10.3%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 97 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 239.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.80 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.42 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.47%, or $2.29, to $63.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.32%, or $2.3, to $67.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.8% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 13 at 21:03 GMT.

