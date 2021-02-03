US Markets
APHA

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 17,901.25

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,901.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,901.25

* Leading the index were ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc <ATA.TO​>, up 14.1%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 12.2%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, higher by 12%.

* Lagging shares were Boyd Group Services Inc​​ BYD.TO, down 3.6%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, down 3.5%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, lower by 3.3%.

* On the TSX 118 issues rose and 100 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.16 points, or 3.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.88%, or $1.03, to $55.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.84%, or $1.06, to $58.52 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA MEG BYD SVM SU ACB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More