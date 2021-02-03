CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15% to 17,901.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,901.25

* Leading the index were ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc <ATA.TO​>, up 14.1%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 12.2%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, higher by 12%.

* Lagging shares were Boyd Group Services Inc​​ BYD.TO, down 3.6%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, down 3.5%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, lower by 3.3%.

* On the TSX 118 issues rose and 100 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.16 points, or 3.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.88%, or $1.03, to $55.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.84%, or $1.06, to $58.52 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.7% for the year.

