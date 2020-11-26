CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.14% to 17,337.86

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.14 percent to 17,337.86

* Leading the index were Osisko Mining Inc <OSK.TO​>, up 6.5%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 5.8%, and BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Brookfield Asset Management Inc​​ BAMa.TO, down 2.5%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, down 2.2%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, lower by 2.0%.

* On the TSX 137 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 70.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.30 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.90 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.58%, or $0.72, to $44.99 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.81%, or $0.88, to $47.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.6% for the year.

