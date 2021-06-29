CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 20,171.02

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 20,171.02

* Leading the index were Corus Entertainment Inc <CJRb.TO​>, up 6.6%, Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, up 5.3%, and Gildan Activewear Inc​ GIL.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 4.3%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, down 3.7%, and Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 104 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 185.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.10 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.14 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.73%, or $0.53, to $73.44 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.5%, or $0.37, to $75.05 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 29 at 21:03.

