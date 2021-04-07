CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 19,129.07

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 19,129.07

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd <WFG.TO​>, up 5.5%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, up 3.7%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, higher by 3.1%.

* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc​​ AT.TO, down 9.4%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, down 7.8%, and Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 103 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 214.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.71 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.87 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.39%, or $0.23, to $59.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.53%, or $0.33, to $63.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.7% for the year.

