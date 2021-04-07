US Markets
AT

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 19,129.07

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 19,129.07

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 19,129.07

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd <WFG.TO​>, up 5.5%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, up 3.7%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, higher by 3.1%.

* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc​​ AT.TO, down 9.4%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, down 7.8%, and Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 103 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 214.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.71 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.87 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.39%, or $0.23, to $59.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.53%, or $0.33, to $63.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AT CAS VFF TD TRP MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular