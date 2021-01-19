CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 17,968.60

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 17,968.60

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 18.6%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 9.3%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 8.5%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 4.4%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, down 3.4%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 109 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.03 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.33 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.22%, or $0.64, to $53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.01%, or $1.1, to $55.85 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.1% for the year.

