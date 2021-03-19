CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.09% to 18,854.00

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.09 percent to 18,854.00

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO​>, up 6.3%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, up 6.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were Teck Resources Ltd​​ TECKb.TO, down 6.2%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, down 5.6%, and Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 74 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 602.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.52 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.88 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.4%, or $1.44, to $61.44 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.9%, or $1.2, to $64.48 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.1% for the year.

