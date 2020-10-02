CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.09% to 16,199.25
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.09 percent to 16,199.25
* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO>, up 5.7%, Cascades Inc CAS.TO, up 3.1%, and Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, higher by 3%.
* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 6.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO, down 3.5%, and New Gold Inc NGD.TO, lower by 3.3%.
* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.1 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.66 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.50 points, or 0.9%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.42%, or $1.71, to $37.01 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 4.18%, or $1.71, to $39.22 O/R
* The TSX is off 5.1% for the year.
