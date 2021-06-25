US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.07% to 20,230.26

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.07 percent to 20,230.26. Leading the index were ARC Resources Ltd, up 5.0%, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd, up 3.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were Sunopta Inc​​ SOY.TO, down 5.8%, Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, down 5.0%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 131 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 177.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.34 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.77 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.95%, or $0.7, to $74 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.7%, or $0.53, to $76.09 O/R

* The TSX is up 16% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 25 at 21:03.

