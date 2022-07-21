US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.07% to 19,034.00

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.07 percent to 19,034.00

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 12.0%, Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, up 5%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp​​ WEED.TO, down 9.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 7.1%, and Athabasca Oil Corp​ ATH.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 3 new lows, with total volume of 143.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.24 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.26 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.45%, or $3.45, to $96.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.71%, or $2.9, to $104.02 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.3% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 21 at 20:03.

