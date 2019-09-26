CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises  0.04 percent to 16,790.40

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.04 percent to 16,790.40

* Leading the index were Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, up 3.4 percent, Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, up 2.9 percent, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP_u.TO, higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 10.5 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 8.3 percent, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, lower by 6.0 percent.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 115 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 203.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.86 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.82 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $56.53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.51 percent, or $0.32, to $62.71 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.2 percent for the year.

