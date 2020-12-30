CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.03% to 17,549.31

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.03 percent to 17,549.31

* Leading the index were Fortuna Silver Mines Inc <FVI.TO​>, up 7.0%, Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, up 6.5%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Descartes Systems Group Inc​​ DSG.TO, down 2.5%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, down 2.4%, and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust​ AP_u.TO, lower by 2.2%.

* On the TSX 140 issues rose and 78 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 105.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.65 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.68 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.56%, or $0.27, to $48.27 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.59%, or $0.3, to $51.39 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.8% for the year.

