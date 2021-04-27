CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.02% to 19,175.09

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 19,175.09

* Leading the index were Cargojet Inc <CJT.TO​>, up 5.0%, Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, up 3.1%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ OGC.TO, down 6.1%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, down 5.5%, and Quebecor Inc​ QBRb.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 104 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 184.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc (alberta) CVE.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.86 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.94 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.78%, or $1.1, to $63.01 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.4%, or $0.92, to $66.57 O/R

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.

