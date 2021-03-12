US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.02% to 18,848.78

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 18,848.78 * Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc , up 9.1%, BlackBerry Ltd​ , up 9%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ , higher by 6.6%. * Lagging shares were Badger Daylighting Ltd​​ , down 7.4%, Linamar Corp​ , down 4.5%, and Cargojet Inc​ , lower by 3.6%. * On the TSX 116 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 154.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Blackberry Ltd and Aphria Inc . * The TSX's energy group rose 0.36 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector climbed 0.56 points, or 0.2%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.62%, or $0.41, to $65.61 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.57%, or $0.4, to $69.23 [O/R] * The TSX is up 8.1% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

