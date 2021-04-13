CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.01% to 19,203.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.01 percent to 19,203.70

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO​>, up 10.4%, goeasy Ltd​ GSY.TO, up 9.5%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 6.2%.

* Lagging shares were GFL Environmental Inc​​ GFL.TO, down 4.3%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, down 3.8%, and Linamar Corp​ LNR.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 119 issues rose and 110 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 221.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.22 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.45 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.26%, or $0.75, to $60.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.14%, or $0.72, to $64 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.