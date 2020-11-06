CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.01% to 16,299.55

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.01 percent to 16,299.55

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 56.7%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 15.3%, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc​ RBA.TO, higher by 10.7%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.6%, ARC Resources Ltd​ ARX.TO, down 5.6%, and Gildan Activewear Inc​ GIL.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 227.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.88 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.28 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.56%, or $1.38, to $37.41 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.01%, or $1.23, to $39.7 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.

