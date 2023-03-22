CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from one-week high after Fed rate hike

TSX ends down 122.14 points, or 0.6%, at 19,532.78

Energy falls 1.4%; oil settles 1.8% higher

Financials lose 0.8%

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its gains in recent days, as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates and signal that its tightening campaign is nearing an end.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The energy group fell 1.4% even as a weaker U.S. dollar helped support oil prices. U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 1.8% higher at $70.90 a barrel.

Heavily-weighted financials also lost ground, falling 0.8%, while technology ended 1.1% lower.

