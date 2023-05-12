CANADA STOCKS-TSX recovers as commodity stocks rise, Air Canada shines

By Johann M Cherian

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced back on Friday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in commodity-linked stocks, while Air Canada hit a near three-month high on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

Air Canada AC.TO rose 2.1% after the country's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.

"The numbers that Air Canada put out were good, especially in terms of guidance they gave last week," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"It goes to show that there's a lot of pent-up demand for travel, and consumers still seem to be spending on airlines and travel experiences."

The industrial sector .GSPTTIN, housing the airline, added 0.9%.

At 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.84 points, or 0.1%, at 20,438.45.

The utilities sector .SPTTEN also added 0.7%.

Still, the TSX is set for its third straight week of losses, the longest streak of weekly declines since late February.

For the week, commodity-linked sectors such as miners and energy firms are among the top decliners as concerns of slowing economic growth out of the U.S. and China weighed on the sentiment.

Among other movers, Silvercrest Metals Inc SIL.TO jumped 13.1% to log its best day in six months, after the precious metals miner reported a strong end to the first quarter of the year.

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO added 0.1% after Canada's second-biggest life insurer reported upbeat first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales at home and in the U.S.

Investors are awaiting April domestic consumer inflation data, due on May 16.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

