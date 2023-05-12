News & Insights

US Markets
AC

CANADA STOCKS-TSX recovers as commodity stocks rise, Air Canada shines

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 12, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, helped by gains in commodity-linked stocks, while Air Canada hit a near three-month high on better-than-expected quarterly results.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 60.85 points, or 0.3%, at 20,478.46.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.