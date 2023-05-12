CANADA STOCKS-TSX recovers as commodity stocks rise, Air Canada shines

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, helped by gains in commodity-linked stocks, while Air Canada hit a near three-month high on better-than-expected quarterly results.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 60.85 points, or 0.3%, at 20,478.46.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

