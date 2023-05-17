CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from five-week low as Wall Street rallies

By Fergal Smith

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as a Wall Street rally helped bolster energy and financial shares, with the index rebounding from its lowest intraday level in five weeks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 54.36 points, or 0.3%, at 20,296.43, after touching its lowest since April 10 at 20,158.69.

U.S. stock indexesposted stronger gains, helped by a bounce in regional bank stocks and optimism about a potential breakthrough in the deadlock in Washington over the nation's debt limit.

"It was definitely a good day for equities in the (United)States and I think that spilled over into Canada," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The Toronto market's energy sector rose 1.4% as oil <CLc1> settled 2.8% higher at $72.83 a barrel, clawing back some recent declines.

Heavily weighted financials advanced 0.9% and healthcare was up 4.9%.

Healthcare was boosted by a 24.1% jump in Bausch Health Companies IncBHC.TOshares after a Delaware court ruling helped guard the patent for the company's antibiotic drug for traveler's diarrhea.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd<BB.TO> advanced 5.9% as the company forecast sales jumping as much as 54% in 2026 from 2023 on the back of growth in its cybersecurity business.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai, Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.