CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds as investors cheer telecom deal activity

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, clawing back some of last week's heavy losses, as oil prices went up and investors welcomed the sale of Shaw Communications' SJRb.TO mobile unit to Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 253.15 points, or 1.3%, at 19,183.63. Volumes were lower than normal, with U.S. markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The index was recovering after it posted on Friday its lowest closing level since March 2021. It was down 6.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that major central banks hiking interest rates to tackle inflation could trigger a recession.

Stocks globally .WORLD also rallied on Monday.

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut Bank of Canada efforts to keep price expectations in check.

Shares in Shaw Communications SJRb.TO and Rogers Communications RCIb.TO rallied on expectations that the sale of Shaw's mobile unit, Freedom Mobile, to Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw.

Shaw shares jumped 7.8%, while Rogers was up 5.9%. Quebecor climbed 5.8%.

Energy shares rallied 2.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were up 0.7% at $110.27 a barrel as traders focused on tight supplies, which outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth.

Heavily weighted financials advanced 1.4%, helped by a gain of 1.6% for Fairfax Financial Holdings FFH.TO.

The company said it will sell its global pet insurance operations to JAB Holding, the private investment company of Germany's Reimann family, in a $1.4 billion deal.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.