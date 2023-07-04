CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches six-week high on energy, mining boost

By Shashwat Chauhan

July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with energy and materials stocks amongst top gainers tracking higher oil and metal prices as traders returned after a long weekend.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.28 points, or 0.16%, at 20,186.57, touching a six-week high.

The energy sector .SPTTEN gained 0.8% tracking higher crude prices as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against a weak global economic outlook. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses Canada's major precious metal miners, rose 0.7% as gold XAU= prices gained momentum. GOL/

Canadian miners Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Neo Performance Materials NEO.TO, Avalon Advanced Materials AVL.TO gained between 0.2% - 12% after China's decision on Monday to restrict exports of some metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The Bank of Canada's decision on policy tightening is due next week, where traders are split between another 25-basis point hike and the central bank keeping rates steady.

"One would hope that the BoC is seeing a slowdown on the manufacturing side of things, even though on the services side, they're not," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"That is the problem for the BoC ... how much do they increase rates to bring down that stubborn core and services inflation."

Trading is expected to be light as most of Wall Street was closed for an Independence Day holiday. Canadian markets were closed for the Canada Day holiday on Monday.

