CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for third day, led by technology

By Shashwat Chauhan and Fergal Smith

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest closing level in nine days, helped by gains for technology shares amid optimism that interest rates will soon stop rising.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 85.76 points, or 0.4%, at 19,818.85, its third straight day of gains and its highest closing level since June 19.

"We're seeing inflation come down a little bit, which is giving some optimism that central banks are moving closer to a pause," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Data on Tuesday showed that Canada's annual inflation rate came in at 3.4% in May, its slowest pace in two years, weakening the case for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada as soon as next month.

The technology sector .SPTTTK gained 1.3%, while energy was up 0.9% as oil settled 2.8% higher at $69.56 a barrel.

Alimentation Couche-TardATD.TO was also a bright spot, gaining 4.1% after the convenience store operator beat profit expectations.

Still, the TSX was on track to post a quarterly decline following two straight quarters of gains, pressured by volatility in commodity prices and surging global interest rates.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Alistair Bell)

