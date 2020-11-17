CANADA STOCKS-TSX pushed down by energy stocks

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Energy stocks pressured Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices fell due to tightening coronavirus-driven restrictions across the world.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.5% and was among the worst performing sectors on the main index, as crude prices fell nearly 1%. O/R

* Several states including New Jersey, California and Iowa imposed fresh restrictions as the pandemic reached its most perilous point yet in the United States.

** Also weighing down the TSX, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9%.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 113.62 points, or 0.67%, at 16,776.19.

* Locally, data showed Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in September from August, beating analyst expectations, on higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, which jumped 2.9%, and wellness products maker Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO, which rose 1.1%.

* On the TSX, 36 issues were higher, while 181 issues declined for a 5.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.31 million shares traded.

* CAE Inc CAE.TO fell 5.6%, the most on the TSX, after the flight simulators maker acquired Flight Simulation Company BV for 70 million euros ($83.05 million).

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Supreme Cannabis Company Inc FIRE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 25.32 million shares.

($1 = 0.8429 euros)

