US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from 7-week high as Shopify tumbles

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as investors grew more nervous about the valuations of high-growth companies ahead of expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as investors grew more nervous about the valuations of high-growth companies ahead of expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 102.04 points, or 0.5%, at 21,292.96, pulling back from its highest closing level in nearly seven weeks the previous day.

Wall Street's major indexes also closed lower as investors took profits, particularly in technology stocks after a three-day rally, while multiple Fed officials were out talking about inflation and interest rate hikes.

"Pressure on yields, pressure on tech and pressure on valuations at least in the short-term is a concern," said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management.

"I'd be staying clear of big optimistic growth names trading at wild multiples of revenues."

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 2.7%. It included a 8.8% slide in the shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, which started the year with the highest market capitalization on the TSX but has since seen its valuation sink by C$51 billion ($41 billion)to C$167 billion.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%, while energy was down 0.6% as oil prices gave back some recent gains. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 0.6% lower at $82.12 a barrel.

Among the sectors that advanced was consumer discretionary with a 1.9% gain. It was led by fashion retailer Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, which ended 18.9% higher after its quarterly results beat estimates.

Financials, the most heavily weighted sector on the TSX, rose 0.4%.

($1 = 1.2515 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular