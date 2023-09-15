CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts weekly gain of 2.7%, boosted by China optimism

By Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a six-week high after upbeat economic data from China helped underpin commodity prices, lifting the materials sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 54.5 points, or 0.3%, at 20,622.34, its fifth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since July 31. For the week, it was up 2.7%.

The materials sector, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, climbed 1.4% on Friday after data from top metals consumer China showed signs that its economy was stabilizing. China's factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August.

Gold XAU= rose 0.6%, while copper HGc1 notched a weekly gain.

"While the numbers today are pleasing from the perspective of risk appetite, investors will probably want to see a trend of better data start to develop before being lured back into Chinese assets with any conviction," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Energy was up 0.1% as oil settled 0.6% higher at $90.77 a barrel, notching a 10-month high. Supply tightness spearheaded by Saudi Arabian production cuts combined with optimism around Chinese demand to lift crude prices.

Heavily-weighted financials also gained ground, rising 0.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Diane Craft)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.