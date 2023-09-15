News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts weekly gain of 2.7%, boosted by China optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

September 15, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a six-week high after upbeat economic data from China helped underpin commodity prices, lifting the materials sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 54.5 points, or 0.3%, at 20,622.34, its fifth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since July 31. For the week, it was up 2.7%.

The materials sector, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, climbed 1.4% on Friday after data from top metals consumer China showed signs that its economy was stabilizing. China's factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August.

Gold XAU= rose 0.6%, while copper HGc1 notched a weekly gain.

"While the numbers today are pleasing from the perspective of risk appetite, investors will probably want to see a trend of better data start to develop before being lured back into Chinese assets with any conviction," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Energy was up 0.1% as oil settled 0.6% higher at $90.77 a barrel, notching a 10-month high. Supply tightness spearheaded by Saudi Arabian production cuts combined with optimism around Chinese demand to lift crude prices.

Heavily-weighted financials also gained ground, rising 0.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Diane Craft)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.