CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts longest losing streak since May as financials fall

Fergal Smith
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index fell for a sixth straight day on Tuesday, including declines for financial and industrial shares, as investors worried that higher borrowing costs could derail economic growth.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a sixth straight day on Tuesday, including declines for financial and industrial shares, as investors worried that higher borrowing costs could derail economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 19.13 points, or 0.1%, at 18,307.91. It was the lowest closing level since March 2021, while the streak of daily declines was the longest since May.

"Things are looking oversold, so there's potential for a bounce if we can get any turnaround in (bond) yields and in the U.S. dollar," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The hope is that sentiment seems pretty washed out and people are pretty on edge."

Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn.

On the Toronto market, heavily weighted financials fell nearly 1%, while industrials lost 0.7% and utilities ended 1.5% lower.

The index's decline was capped by gains for the energy sector. The sector rallied 2.3% as oil clawed back some of its recent decline amid supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 2.3% higher at $78.50 a barrel.

Shares of Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO, a provider of legal and financial software, jumped 17% as the company announced a normal course issuer bid. After the close, the company reported quarterly earnings.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

