CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts longest losing streak since June as bond yields climb

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 25, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower for a sixth straight day on Wednesday, pressured by declines for financial and technology shares, as higher long-term borrowing costs added to recent worries about the economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 38.64 points, or 0.2%, at 18,947.85, its lowest closing level since October last year. The losing streak was the TSX's longest since June.

"Most of the market is struggling and in particular in the last few weeks we've seen the financials struggle quite a bit," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The weakness in financials and other interest-rate sensitive sectors is likely "a function of the fact that (U.S.) Treasury yields are still climbing."

The U.S. 10-year yield, a global benchmark, rose 10.6 basis points to 4.946%, at nearly a 16-year high. Investors worry that higher long-term borrowing costs could derail economic growth.

The move higher in yields comes as government borrowing increases and investors bet that central banks will keep interest rates at elevated levels for longer than previously thought.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark rate at a 22-year high of 5.0% as expected but left the door open to more hikes, saying price risks were on the rise and inflation could exceed its target for another two years.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 0.4%, real estate lost 1.6% and technology ended 2.8% lower.

Shares of Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO and fintech company Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO dropped to their lowest levels on record, down 11.4% and nearly 10% respectively.

Energy was among the minority of sectors that ended higher, gaining 1.4%, as oil CLc1 settled up nearly 2% at $85.39 a barrel.

Oil is "cushioning the blow (for the TSX) from a general headwind in world equity markets," Cieszynski said.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

