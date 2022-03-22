CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts fresh record high as investors 'pivot' to tech names

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday for a sixth straight day as investors looked for opportunities in beaten-down technology shares and financials benefited from surging bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 65.22 points, or 0.3%, at 22,074.35, a fresh record closing high. The six-day winning streak for the index was the longest since last October.

"It's a little bit of a pivot in terms of what is leading the market," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. "It's not energy. It's a rebound in technology - in particular Shopify - as the bargain hunters have started to come out and pick away at some of the tech names."

The technology group, which has been under pressure in recent months, climbed 2.8%, with e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO up 6%.

Financials, which account for more than 30% of the Toronto market's weighting, were up 0.6% as the bond market moved to price in more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. Higher rates tend to boost the margins that banks earn on their loans.

Adding to the upbeat tone, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration.

"This is something that needed to happen not only for the company itself but for the broader Canadian economy," Petursson said.

"You can't have the railroad shut down with inflationary pressures the way they are for an extended period of time."

Air Canada AC.TO rose 3.5% after saying it would add 26 extra-long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet.

Resource shares gave back some recent gains, with the energy group falling 0.8% and materials down 1.3%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

