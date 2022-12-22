CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts broad-based losses as rate hike concern weighs

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, giving back some of the previous day's advance, in a broad sell-off as U.S. economic data triggered fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's campaign to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 221.44 points, or 1.1%, at 19,349.66, after notching on Wednesday its biggest gain in nearly six weeks.

Wall Street's main indexes also fell as U.S. data pointed to a still tight labor market that could encourage the Fed to continue to tighten aggressively.

"The broad risk tone across global markets has certainly been set by the Federal Reserve this year, and that is poised to continue into 2023," said Chhad Aul, chief investment officer and head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management Inc.

All 10 major sectors ended lower, with the energy group falling 2.6% as the price of oil CLc1 settled down 1% at $77.49 a barrel.

Technology lost 1.7%, pressured by further weakness in the shares of BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO after the company on Wednesday said it expects the current macroeconomic environment to pose more near-term challenges. BlackBerry's shares ended 8% lower.

The TSX is set to decline on a yearly-basis for the first time since 2018. Still, its 8.8% decline since the beginning of the year is much less than for the S&P 500 .SPX. The U.S. benchmark is down 19.8%.

Superior Plus CorpSPB.TO was a bright spot on Thursday. The natural gas supplier's shares rose 3.9% after the company announced a deal to buy Certarus Ltd for C$1.05 billion ($771 million) including debt.

