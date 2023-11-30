CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest monthly gain in 3 years on Fed rate signal

By Fergal Smith

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday and posted its biggest monthly advance in three years as the heavily weighted financials sector climbed on upbeat earnings and domestic data showed the economy likely grew in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 120.09 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,236.29. For the month, it was up 7.2%, its biggest monthly advance since November 2020.

Signs that the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates were a major catalyst for the November rally, said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at BMO Asset Management.

"Bond yields loved it ... to me that was a signal of a turning point," said Adatia.

Financials .SPTTFS, which account for 29% of the Toronto market's weighting, added 1.2% on Thursday as Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO advanced 3.2% and 5.1% respectively, after beating quarterly profit estimates.

"As long as the consumer is doing ok and the interest rate situation is going to get not worse then that is a bullish sign for the financials," Adatia said.

Data showed the Canadian economy unexpectedly contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the third quarter but avoided a recession, while a preliminary estimate showed 0.2% growth in October.

The industrials sector was another standout, adding 1.1%. Energy was up 0.1% even as U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 2.4% lower at $75.96 a barrel.

Oil fell after OPEC+ producers agreed to voluntary oil output cuts for the first quarter next year that fell short of market expectations.

Powersports vehicle maker BRP DOO.TO was also a drag, slumping 11.8% after the company trimmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Deepa Babington)

