CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%, at 19,571.10, its biggest single-day increase since Nov. 10.

Wall Street's main stock indexes also rallied, helped by improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectation.

Canada's annual inflation rate was 6.8% in November, a notch above analysts' forecasts of 6.7%, but down from 6.9% in October.

"It is a touch higher than expected, but I still think it shows that it is a step down from the prior month and that is really the good news," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

However, inflation is not going to be easy to stamp out, Taylor added.

Earlier this month, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank was trying to raise interest rates enough to tame inflation without forcing the economy into a deep recession but the greater risk of the two is sticky inflation, which would require "much higher" rates.

All 10 major sectors were in the green, with energy up 2.7% as oilCLc1 settled 2.7% higher at $78.29 a barrel.

The materials group, which include precious and base metal miners, ended 1.5% higher.

Commodity-fueled gains have helped the benchmark index outperform the U.S. S&P 500 index .SPX so far this year, losing 7.8% versus a drop of 18.6% for the U.S. benchmark.

Shares of BlackBerry LtdBB.TO were a drag, falling 9.4% after the tech company said it expects the current macroeconomic environment to pose more near-term challenges.

