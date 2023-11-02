CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in one year as Shopify jumps 21%

By Fergal Smith

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped to a two-week high on Thursday as investors cheered upbeat earnings from e-commerce firms Shopify and Lightspeed and grew optimistic that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign is at an end.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 547.34 points, or 2.9%, at 19,626.34, its highest closing level since Oct. 17 and its biggest advance since November last year.

Wall Street's three main stock indexes also closed sharply higher after the Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the impact of a recent surge in bond yields on the economy.

"The TSX is certainly benefiting from full-blown risk-on sentiment today," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

"That follows from Fed Chairman Powell's comments yesterday that many interpreted as a potential end to these interest rate hikes."

The Toronto market's technology sector rallied 6.1% as shares of Shopify IncSHOP.TO jumped 21.3% after the company returned to profit in the third quarter and posted quarterly revenue above market expectations.

Lightspeed Commerce IncLSPD.TO also beat revenue estimates. Its shares advanced 14.9%.

"On the TSX, we've got a plethora of dividend paying stocks - financials, utilities - and those are up quite strongly on the day," Picardo said.

The interest-rate sensitive utilities sector rose 4.3% and financials, the most heavily-weighted sector on the Toronto market, ended 2.9% higher.

All ten of the TSX's major sectors gained ground, with energy advancing 2.4% as oil settled 2.5% higher at $82.46 a barrel.

Bombardier IncBBDb.TO shares were also a standout, climbing 11.3% as the company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by robust demand for pricier business jets.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Alistair Bell)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.